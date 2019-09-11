Johnny Walker Nails Ridiculous Flying Knee In Training (Video)

Spread the word!













We already knew Johnny Walker was a physical specimen. But the Brazilian continues to amaze spectators with his athleticism as he prepares for his next Octagon appearance.

Walker was recently filmed in training attempting a ridiculous flying knee. One of Walker’s training partner’s got on another’s shoulders, holding up pads level to his head. Walker, standing on the floor, actually nailed a flying knee on the pad, getting himself high in the air.

Check out the footage here:

Johnny Walker is a weird specimen. pic.twitter.com/I3KKTuASGd September 11, 2019

Walker is preparing to take on Corey Anderson in New York City from Madison Square Garden at the UFC 244 pay-per-view (PPV). The card is one of the UFC’s biggest of the year and will have a ton of eyes on it, especially given the Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz headliner. The 27-year-old Walker is on a nine-fight win streak.

He has defeated each of his UFC opponents in the first round, with all fights going no longer than two minutes. His last two fights were ended in 15 and 36 seconds, respectively. With a big win over Anderson, Walker hopes to earn himself a shot at light heavyweight champion Jon Jones, who many believe would face a difficult challenge in the form of Walker.

Do you think Walker will get past Anderson? Does he have what it takes to get past Jones?