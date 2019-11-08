Johnny Walker Claims He No Longer Has The Motivation To Fight

Spread the word!













It seems that Johnny Walker was dealing with a lot heading into his featured preliminary card bout against Corey Anderson at UFC 244 last week.

Walker came into Madison Square Garden and was TKO’d by Anderson in the first round. It was a big setback for Walker, who was being hyped up as a streaking contender who could potentially give 205-pound champion Jon Jones problems.

Speaking to BJPenn.com, Walker explained that, heading into the fight, there have been a lot of issues he’s been dealing with; including problems with his team, missing his family, and no longer having the motivation to fight.

“I am always very confident but I don’t feel the motivation to fight. I have been very far away from my family many times and I was sad with a lot of problems with my team, my coach and my life,” Walker said.

“I’m not happy to fight and it is very stressful for fight week. Some things go wrong and it impacts me a lot. I don’t let it try to affect me but I don’t feel very happy to fight or want to win. I just want to go back to my family and recharge my energy. I’m going to make a lot of changes now.”

It will be interesting to see where Walker goes from here. He did note that he’d like to fight the winner of Shogun Rua and Paul Craig at UFC Sao Paulo.

What do you make of Walker’s comments at this point in his career?