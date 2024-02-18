Bellator MMA champion Johnny Eblen spends 85k on OnlyFans model Jessenia Rebecca ahead of PFL debut

Days away from his highly anticipated return to the cage, Johnny Eblen went on an extravagant shopping spree with Jessenia Rebecca — a popular OnlyFans model with nearly two million followers on Instagram.

According to a report from TMZ, the undefeated Bellator middleweight champion dropped a whopping $85,000 during their expensive outing, spending $30,000 at Alex The Jeweler, $25,000 at Dior, and another $30,000 at Louis Vuitton. Interestingly, the pair are not even dating, though Eblen is said to be in an open relationship with another woman.

Johnny Eblen Makes His PFL Debut on February 24

On February 24, Eblen will feature on the PFL vs. Bellator card emanating from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Dubbed ‘The Battle of Champions,’ Eblen is scheduled to face the 2023 PFL Light Heavyweight Tournament winner, Impa Kasanganay, in the co-main event of the evening.

“I’m on a different level,” Eblen told Sports Illustrated while discussing his impending clash with Kasanganay. “At the same time, any grown man with some technique can knock you out. If I’m not on point, I’ll f*cking lose this fight. So I’m not taking any shortcuts. That mentality is going to show how I’m on a different level than him.”

With his existing contract set to expire in the fall of 2025, Eblen plans to test out free agency.

“I plan to test free agency and see what’s out there,” Eblen revealed. “We’ll see how everything plays out. I know I can beat every single middleweight. Hopefully one day I’ll be able to get in the cage with everyone I want to fight. I really want to put myself out there and test myself.”

Eblen makes his PFL debut with an unblemished record of 14-0, including wins over Gegard Mousasi, Anatoly Tokov, and Fabian Edwards in his last three outings.