Johnny Eblen Blames Conor McGregor for Surge in Retired Fighters Returning After PED Use

Johnny Eblen thinks Conor McGregor is responsible for an unsettling trend in the world of MMA.

Earlier this month, UFC Hall of Famer Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone announced his plans to come out of retirement for two more fights inside the Octagon, his goal being to reach 50 fights under the Zuffa (WEC and UFC) banner. However, his declaration of intent has been met with very little excitement. In fact, practically everyone is of the opinion that it’s a bad idea, including UFC CEO Dana White.

Following his fight at the PFL ‘Battle of the Giants’ pay-per-view in Riyadh over the weekend, Bellator middleweight titleholder Johnny Eblen expressed his disdain for the idea of a ‘Cowboy’ return and placed blame on McGregor for the recent trend of fighters coming out of retirement after getting juiced up.

“I just don’t think it’s a good idea to retire, take a bunch of steroids, and then come back and fight again,” Eblen said, speaking to the media at the PFL ‘Battle of the Giants’ press conference. “It’s not a good look. I think Conor [McGregor] paved the way, I think he’s influencing a lot of other people to do it, and I think people are trying to fight past their prime and use all these substances and it’s just not natural, it’s not good. “Your brain doesn’t heal from steroids. So all that CTE just adds up. I’m very against steroids, I’m very against people fighting past their prime.”

Conor McGregor wasn’t as upfront about his alleged PED use as ‘cowboy’ was

While on the red carpet for the UFC 2023 Hall of Fame ceremony, Cerrone was very open about his use of banned substances following his retirement from the sport a year earlier.

“I mean, right now, all the good sh*t after the non-USADA approved sh*t, I feel like I’m f*cking 21 again,” Cerrone told reporters last year on the UFC Hall of Fame red carpet. “You know what I’m saying? I’m telling you, guys — any of you fighters when you’re done, go ahead and get on the TRT and put your wife in a bind because that’s when you’ll feel like an 18-year-old boy again” (h/t MMA Junkie).

Though Conor McGregor was not nearly as open about his alleged PED use while recovering from the broken leg he suffered against Dustin Poirier in July 2021, ‘Mystic Mac’ certainly didn’t deny using additional substances to help with the healing process.

That on top of the flood of pictures featuring an absolutely jacked McGregor on social media led almost everyone to believe that he was on the juice while out of the USADA testing pool.

On Saturday, Eblen successfully defended his Bellator middleweight championship against Fabian Edwards for the second time in 13 months. After finishing Edwards via TKO in the third round of their first meeting, the champ needed the full 25 minutes to ensure he walked away with his title intact in Saudi Arabia.

‘Pressure’ is a perfect 16-0 in his MMA career with four submission victories and three by way of KO/TKO.