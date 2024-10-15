UFC Hall of Fame star Donald Cerrone confirms plan for return: ‘I’ll fight in a few months’

Former UFC lightweight title challenger and Hall of Fame inductee, Donald Cerrone has confirmed plans to snap his 2022 retirement from mixed martial arts, claiming he plans to compete inside the Octagon at least two more times — as soon as a “few months”, in fact.

Cerrone, a former undisputed UFC lightweight title challenger, ended his lengthy tenure in combat sports back in the summer of 2022, suffering a second round guillotine choke submission loss to Jim Miller in the pair’s rematch at UFC 276.

Donald Cerrone confirms plan for UFC return in a “few months”

And receiving an induction into the UFC Hall of Fame as part of their Modern Wing back in the summer of last year, Donald Cerrone has now claimed he plans to come off steroid use — which has been openly taking and utilizing during his time away from the Octagon, with the view to competing at least twice more inside the Octagon.

“I want to go back [to the UFC], and get two more fights,” Donald Cerrone said in a video. “When I retired, I told you I was getting my hair done and getting on steroids. The number 50 has been sitting on my mind for a while.”

“For all you people who are like, ‘Oh, what if you get on it [performance enhancing drugs], you can’t ever come off?’ Well, I now have to come off and piss clean.”

Without a win since a main event fight against fellow perennial lightweight contender, Al Iaquinta back in 2019, Cerrone would turn in unanimous decision win at UFC Fight Night Ottawa, as part of a three-fight winning run against Mike Perry, and then Alexander Hernandez — finishing both with armbar and knockout wins, respectively.

During his tenure inside the Octagon, Colorado native, Cerrone has turned in other notable victories over the likes of Charles Oliveira, Dennis Siver, Jeremy Stephens, Melvin Guillard, K.J. Noons, Edson Barboza, Jim Miller, Eddie Alvarez, Myles Jury, Benson Henderson, Patrick Cote, and Matt Brown to name a few.