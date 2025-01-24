Fabricio Andrade Smashes Kwon Won Il in 42 Seconds to Retain Bantamweight Title – ONE 170 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Fabricio Andrade made quick work of South Korean standout Kwon Won Il to retain his ONE bantamweight MMA world championship at ONE 170.

Kwon Won Il came out aggressive early, but it was Andrade who appeared to have the speed advantage in the striking. 30 seconds into the scrap, Kwon attempted to go for a takedown, but Andrade defended it with ease.

Once separated, ‘Wonder Boy’ unleashed a combination punctuated by a brutal left to the body followed by a right over the top that sent Kwon crashing to the canvas. Going in for the kill, Andrade landed a flurry of ground-and-pound shots that forced referee Herb Dean to step in and call for the stoppage less than a minute into the world title tilt.

Official Result: Fabricio Andrade def. Kwon Won Il via TKO (strikes) at 0:42 of Round 1.

For his victory, ‘Wonder Boy’ earned a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Check out highlights from Fabricio Andrade vs. kwon won il at ONE 170:

