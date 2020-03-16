John Phillips vs. Dusko Todorovic Added To Cage Warriors 113

Spread the word!













Previously scheduled to fight at UFC London, John Phillips and Dusko Todorovic will now meet at Cage Warriors 113 which takes place behind closed doors in London on Friday night.

Cage Warriors President Graham Boylan told MMAJunkie yesterday he was working to put on some UFC London fights after the card was relocated to the Untied States, he said.

“We have been trying to save a couple of the UFC London fights and have them compete at the show as contracted UFC fights on Cage Warriors,” Boylan said. “I’m just trying to help the fighters not miss out on competing. It may or may not happen, as it’s a fast-moving situation and trying to pull all the moving parts together is super tricky.”

One day later and middleweights John Philips and Dusko Todorovic have agreed to go ahead with their fight under a different promotional banner according the Cage Warriors boss.

This morning he announced via Twitter that the upcoming event would be closed to the public before telling fans about the good news, he said.

Update: 1 @CageWarriors WILL be behind closed doors. The ticketing team & office people will be working out how refunds can be claimed that info will follow.”

Update: 1. @cagewarriors #cw113 WILL be behind closed doors. The ticketing team & office people will be working out how refunds can be claimed that info will follow. — Graham Boylan 🇮🇪 ☘️ (@GrahamBoylan) March 16, 2020

Update: 2.

Popular Welshman Phillips managed to snap a three-fight losing streak last time out scoring a knockout win over Alen Amedovski at UFC Copenhagen. His opponent Dusko Todorovic was due to make his UFC debut after previously impressing Dana White on the Contender Series.

Cage Warriors 113 is a stacked night of fights and only getting bigger. It will feature three title bouts, the return of it’s biggest star in Paddy Pimblett and now some UFC fighters.

Do you think other UFC fighters will be happy to compete at CW113?