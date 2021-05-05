Joe Rogan was mentioned in the latest episode of “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” and not in a good way either.

Rogan recently made headlines when he claimed on his podcast that young, healthy people didn’t need to take a vaccine for COVID-19. Naturally, he came under fire right away with White House chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci even debunking his comments.

Rogan would eventually clarify his comments soon after while stating that he wasn’t anti-vaccine. He also notably added that he was a ‘f*cking moron’ who shouldn’t be listened to most of the time.

“There’s some legitimate science behind [these vaccines],” Rogan said. “This is the thing about this whole thing, people being upset at me: I’m not an anti-vax person.

“I said, ‘I believe [the vaccines are] safe,’ and I encouraged many people to take them. My parents were vaccinated. I just said, ‘I don’t think that if you’re a young, healthy person, that you need it.’

“… I’m not a doctor, I’m a f*cking moron, and I’m a cage fighting commentator … I’m not a respected source of information, even for me. But I at least try to be honest about what I’m saying.”

Hopefully, those young folks who swear by whatever Rogan says got the message. But if they didn’t, John Oliver made sure to remind them that they still need a vaccine.

“If you’re thinking, ‘yeah, I’m not sure I’ll need it. Joe Rogan says I’m probably fine,’ it is true, you might not get seriously sick from COVID, or indeed sick at all, but you could still inadvertently pass it to someone who could then die…” Oliver said on the latest episode of his show.

He would then reference Rogan again later on in the episode using the UFC commentator’s own words.

“Stop listening to what Joe Rogan tells you, he’s a ‘f*cking moron,’ and those are his words, not mine,” Oliver added.