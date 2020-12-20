Tito Ortiz won’t be wearing a mask or taking a vaccine anytime soon.

Ortiz is known for being a right-wing conservative as well as a believer in multiple conspiracy theories. Some of those include the COVID-19 virus as well as him being against masks.

That doesn’t particularly help when he is now a Huntington Beach City Council member as other members at City Hall have cited concerns over him not wearing a mask during meetings as per city protocol.

When contacted by the Orange County Register for comment, Ortiz responded by stating that masks were the real threat to public health.

“Wearing masks actually drops the oxygen levels required by the U.S. government, making (the) City of HB libel (sic) for dangerously low air intake levels!” Ortiz wrote in a text message.

Ortiz will also not be taking the newly-approved vaccines either.

“I ain’t taking that (coronavirus) vaccine – hell no!” Ortiz said during a rally last week. “Everybody talks about pro-choice and choice of our bodies. Those same people are saying you gotta take a vaccine. To hell with that! Ain’t happening!”

All in all, this is exactly what one would expect from the former UFC light heavyweight champion.

What do you make of Ortiz’s stance on masks and the vaccine?