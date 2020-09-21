Veteran referee John McCarthy has let rip at the UFC for using “fake stats” to promote their latest star, Khamzat Chimaev during the UFC Vegas 11 broadcast. Chimaev improved his undefeated record to 9-0 when he wiped out middleweight veteran Gerald Meerschaert in just 17 seconds on the night’s main card.

UFC presenter Megan Olivi suggested that by beating Meerschaert, Chimaev had reached three wins inside the Octagon quicker than any other fighter ever. Of course, we all know that isn’t true. Royce Gracie famously defeated three men in one night to emerge victorious at UFC 1 and that was something McCarthy was keen to point out on fight night.

“Sorry UFC & Megan Olivi but to say if Khamzat Chimaev gets a win tonight he sets a record for fastest time to win 3 fights in the UFC??? How about a guy named Royce Gracie who did it in 1 night at UFC 1 and then 4 more at UFC 2. Fake stats. The kid is great, but don’t forget the old guys.” McCarthy wrote on social media.

The retired referee explained his frustrations with the UFC on the latest episode of the Weighing In Podcast with Josh Thomson.

“The only bad thing in this is, and I get it, the UFC is trying to push him (Chimaev), and I don’t blame them,” McCarthy said. “He is a stud. OK, this guy is a stud. But the first thing they (the UFC) say before the fight is ‘if he wins this one he is the first one to win three fights the fastest in UFC’. And I am just like – come on man. You’ve got better stats to come up with than fake stats.”

“There used to be tournaments, OK. People can say whatever they want about old guys, new guys, modern era or pioneer thing. But look, the UFC was set up on guys were fighting three fights a night. Then four fights, and then it all went back to three fights for a long time. Then it was two fights a night. So why are you trying to come up with bullshit stats that mean nothing?” (Transcribed by BJPENN.com)

