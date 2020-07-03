John Kavanagh Says Fighters Value What Conor McGregor Has Done For MMA

Spread the word!













Conor Mcgregor’s coach John Kavanagh had a few interesting things to say about what fighters have previously mentioned to him regarding his prized fighter.

Kavanagh’s claim came not too long after Dustin Poirier said the loss early in his career to McGregor is the reason for his career resurgence.

“That was that start of it.” Poirier acknowledged following his fight of the night victory over Dan Hooker this past weekend.

Coach Kavanagh issued a statement on Twitter with him making an interesting comment about what fighters have said to him

I've a had a few UFC fighters pull me aside fight week and say something along the lines of "I might not like your boy but we should all be sending him 5%. He's changed the game for all of us." Be grateful and you'll receive more to be grateful for. https://t.co/reJZ1gnHrG — Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) July 2, 2020

“I’ve had a few UFC fighters pull me aside fight week and say something along the lines of ‘I might not like your boy, but we should all be sending him 5%. He’s changed the game for all of us.’ Be grateful and you’ll receive more to be grateful for.”

It would be foolish to not think McGregor changed the game for a ton of fighters. His rise started with his UFC debut in April 2013 and winning the title in July 2015 with massive payday blackbuster fights with Nate Diaz, Khabib, etc.

So what do you think? Is John Kavanagh genuine when says fighters have told him they owe Conor McGregor 5% of their fight purse?