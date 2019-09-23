John Kavanagh Reveals Desired Opponent For Conor McGregor’s Return

Spread the word!













Conor McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh revealed who he would like to see face the “Notorious” next and it isn’t Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Instead, Kavanagh would like for McGregor to face Frankie Edgar. The two have been linked with each other for years when they were both in the featherweight division.

McGregor even stated in an interview last month that Edgar was an opponent that was at the top of his list. “The Answer” would respond, claiming he’s willing to fight the Irishman in any weight class.

And for Kavanagh, he thinks it would be a great fight:

“I think him and Frankie Edgar would be a great fight,” Kavanagh told The Mac Life. “I think it was in the works when Conor was kind of going on that featherweight tear. He’s an ex-champion, great fighter. Yeah, if it was me, I would love to see the Frankie Edgar fight this year if possible. And then go on another run in 2020.”

One reason why Kavanagh is a fan of that fight is not only Edgar’s style but his legacy as a former champion:

“Frankie has a style that’s very difficult to deal with,” he added. “But it’s also one we’re somewhat familiar with. Even from his [McGregor] first fight with [Marcus] Brimage. This small, fast guy, quick hands, wrestling. But Frankie’s just been in there with everybody. World champion, beaten legends like BJ Penn and so on. I just think that’s a great match for the fans and for me. I’d love to see it.”

Maybe we could end up seeing it this year?

Are you with Kavanagh in wanting to see that fight next?