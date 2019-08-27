Frankie Edgar Responds To Conor McGregor Callout

Spread the word!













Frankie Edgar has responded to Conor McGregor recently suggesting the pair should fight.

Although Edgar has called for a fight against McGregor numerous times in the past, the tide has turned as “The Notorious” was the one to make the callout. In a recent interview with ESPN, the Irish star gave a list of potential opponents for who he would be interested in fighting, mentioning Edgar as a prime target.

The former UFC lightweight champion took to his official Instagram account to give his response by writing the following:

“You know I’m down to fight,” Edgar said on Instagram while responding to McGregor. “It should have happened a long time ago. I know I’m going down to bantamweight but for you any weight class will do. Anytime any weight class you know I’m game.”

Edgar is currently awaiting his next fight under the UFC banner. He was last seen inside of the Octagon when he suffered a loss to reigning featherweight champion Max Holloway. He recently announced that he would be dropping down to bantamweight for his next fight.

In fact, Edgar has expressed hope of landing a spot on the upcoming UFC 244 pay-per-view (PPV) card in New York City in November. McGregor has said that he hopes to fight again before the end of 2019. When it comes to McGregor, who knows if these statements will actually become true considering his lack of activity in recent years.

Do you think Edgar and McGregor will ever fight inside of the Octagon?