Continuing the main card, we see a match up between two lightweights, Austin Hubbard and Joe Solecki.

Round 1: Solecki lands a good left hand to open, the two exchange leg kicks. A right hand by Solecki sets up a body kick for Hubbard. Solecki clinches Hubbard against the fence. the two exchange knees before Solecki changes level to attempt a single leg. Unable to get the single leg, he transitions to the back and climbs to back mount while standing. Solecki lands some strikes from the back mount to the body and head. He continues landing strikes to attempt to set up the rear-naked choke. Hubbard defending well seems content with remaining in the position. Solecki locks up the choke getting the submission finish in the first round.

Official Result: Joe Solecki def. Austin Hubbard via SUB (Rear Naked Choke) 3:51, R1