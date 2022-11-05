Joe Rogan recalls having to step in and stop a fan heckling Leon Edwards: “You picked the wrong dude”

Joe Rogan has revealed he had to get in between a heckler that decided to go after UFC welterweight Champion Leon Edwards.

During a recent episode of ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ Rogan and his guest, comedian Tom Segura recalled a time when someone had something to say specifically towards Leon Edwards.

“Somebody was mouthy to somebody you were with, who’s a fighter,” said Segura.

“Somebody’s talking s**t to a UFC fighter that Joe’s with and Joe’s like, ‘Look, man. I know you’ve made a lot of mistakes in your life, but you’re about to make a critical one. I mean, if you talk s—t to somebody like that who gets upset, that’s the worst.”

Someone was talking shit to Leon Edwards, and Joe Rogan saved thempic.twitter.com/3KWFu490M7 — MMA mania (@mmamania) November 3, 2022

This is where UFC commentator, Joe Rogan stepped in to make sure the fan knew exactly who he was addressing and to think carefully about the consequences his actions may have.

“Let me just tell you who it is. It was Leon Edwards,” Rogan answered.

“Some guy was talking s—t to Leon Edwards and I said, ‘You are making a critical mistake.’ And I go, ‘Let me just step in right here. First of all, you’re out of line.’ You’re being a s***head to him for no f—king reason and you’re picking the wrong dude. I’m like, ‘That is one of the best fighters on planet Earth.’”

Joe Rogan averts the situation

Thanks to Joe Rogan, the dilemma was nipped in the bud!

Leon Edwards will now be focusing on his return to the Octagon, as it’s been rumored that a grand homecoming in the UK awaits him in what will be his first defense of his 170lbs crown.

Edwards’s last appearance was against Usman at UFC 278, where he shocked the world with a last-minute KO in what has been labeled the comeback of the year to become the UFC welterweight Champion.

Although no opponent has been confirmed yet, it is expected to be the much-anticipated trilogy bout between ‘Rocky’ and ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’, Kamaru Usman.

What do you make of Joe Rogan stopping the heckler?