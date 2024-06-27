Joe Rogan recalls the time he saved a nightclub bouncer from getting KO’d by UFC champ Leon Edwards

Joe Rogan saved a nightclub guard from getting his ass handed to him by the welterweight world champion.

During a recent episode of his JRE Fight Companion podcast, the longtime UFC commentator recalled back to a 2021 incident when he had to intervene and stop a bouncer from making “the biggest mistake” of his life. After hosting ‘Rocky’ on his show, Rogan went out to a club with Edwards and comedian Dave Chappelle.

As their evening came to a close a security guard became overly aggressive toward Edwards, seemingly unaware that he was attempting to push around one of the best fighters on the planet.

Recognizing the potential disaster about to unfold, Rogan stepped in and informed the guard of the mistake he was about to make.

“I brought Leon to a show,” Rogan recounted. “Me and him were hanging out then afterwards we all went out to this club. There was this dude, but he was a bodyguard and he talked shit to Leon Edwards. It was at the end of the night and this guy decided he was going to kick everybody out. For some reason, he singled out Leon and he got in his face and said something like, ‘Hey man, I f*cking told you it’s time to leave.’ “And then I got in between and said, ‘I know you’ve probably made some f*cked up mistakes in your life, but you’re about to make the biggest one.’ I go, ‘That’s one of the baddest motherf*ckers on the planet and you’re about to make one of the biggest mistakes of your life’ and he’s like, ‘I’m sorry.’

Leon Edwards goes for his third successful title defense at uFC 304 in Manchester

After scoring his second-straight defense of the welterweight title against an undeserving Colby Covington at UFC 296 in December, ‘Rocky’ will return to the Octagon on July 27 for a clash with the division’s top-ranked contender, Belal Muhammad. The pair will headline UFC 304 when the promotion heads back to Manchester.

The fight will serve as a rematch between the two after their first meeting in March 2021 ended in a no-contest after Edwards inadvertently poked Muhammad in the eye, bringing a stop to the fight 18 seconds into the second round.

‘Remember The Name’ is currently sitting on a nine-fight win streak dating back to April 2019. His last four victories have come against Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson, Vicente Luque, Sean Brady, and Gilbert Burns — all top 15 opponents in the 185-pound division.