Belal Muhammad vows to knock out Leon Edwards at UFC 304: ‘Right now, I’m the best version of myself’

Belal Muhammad believes Leon Edwards is in for a rude awakening at UFC 304 in Manchester, England.

Muhammad is set to challenge Edwards for his welterweight title in July. Going into the fight, Muhammad is the betting underdog, and it is a very intriguing fight. Despite being the underdog, Muhammad has confidence he won’t just beat Edwards but will KO him.

“Honestly, I think I go in there and knock him out,” Muhammad said to Sneako (via MMANews). “When I look at my last stylistic matchups… I fought the best striker in the UFC in ‘Wonderboy’ [Stephen Thompson]. I fought the best grappler in the UFC, Demian Maia. I fought great finishers in Vicente Luque; I fought Gilbert Burns on three weeks’ notice. I think all those fights added up to this one fight like I said, god’s plan.

“I think right now, I’m the best version of myself. And I think that Leon’s gonna get in there, him and his team there in Manchester, they’re gonna be surprised, they’re gonna be in a rude awakening. People will say whatever they wanna say but my last full camp I knocked out Sean Brady, Gilbert Burns fight was a three weeks’ notice fight. So we’re going out on my last full camp, and it was a knockout. This fight, I’m gonna knock out Leon Edwards,” Muhammad added.

If Muhammad does finish Edwards at UFC 304 it would be a statement win. But, doing so is easier said than done, as Muhammad only has five wins by knockout in his career while Edwards has never been finished in his entire MMA career.

Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad headlines exciting UFC 304 Fight Card

UFC 304 is set to take place in Manchester, England on July 27.

The fight card is as follows:

Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad – welterweight title fight

Tom Aspinall vs. Curtis Blaydes – interim heavyweight title fight

Arnold Allen vs. Giga Chikadze

Muhammad Mokaev vs. Manel Kape

Bobby Green vs. Tom Aspinall

Nathaniel Wood vs. Daniel Pineda

Shauna Bannon vs. Ravena Oliveira

Molly McCann vs. Bruna Brasil

Caolan Loughran vs. Ramon Tavares

Mick Parkin vs. Lukasz Brzeski

Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Robert Bryczek

Sam Patterson vs. Kiefer Crosbie

Modestas Bukauskas vs. Marcin Prachnio

As always, the card is subject to change.