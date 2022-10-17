Joe Rogan has revealed he believes WWE Legend Ric Flair’s iconic figure four submission is “dumb”.

Rogan, a longtime MMA fan and martial arts practitioner, doesn’t appear to be overly fond of WWE dramatics, especially when it comes to one of pro wrestling’s most iconic moves.

During one of his recent podcast episodes featuring Grammy Award-winning producer Rick Rubin, Joe Rogan spoke about his opinion towards Ric Flair’s signature move.

“A bunch of [pro] wrestlers got mad at me… I was trying to explain how dumb a figure-four leg lock was because I was like he was literally giving up an inside heel hook,” Rogan exclaimed.

In addition, the UFC commentator continued to speak from his experience of being a Jiu-Jitsu black belt and elaborated on how the move would be ineffective in competition and of course a real-life fighting situation.

“Inside heel hook is one of the most devastating submission techniques because once someone gets it the time you have to tap is so small before your knee gets ripped apart and so, a Figure-four leg lock you’ll never see in a jiu-jitsu competition.”

“It doesn’t work. It’s funny in that regard, you know, you are doing this thing but this thing in the real world is the worst thing you do.”

Joe Rogan still loves Ric Flair’s character

Despite not being a fan of some pro-wrestling antics, Rogan is a huge fan of the classic ‘Natureboy’s’ persona and trash talk.

Many WWE superstars are given a catchphrase to complement their character, although, none come close to Ric Flair’s ‘WOOOO…’ as it has stayed a mainstream catchphrase for almost a generation.

Speaking to former UFC Heavyweight Brendan Schaub on a separate podcast, Joe Rogan expressed how influential his persona has been for so many years.

“I mean when it comes to just someone, like a catchphrase like someone saying something that just gives you goosebumps and makes you fired up and make you start f****ng clapping, dude to this day if you say Ric Flair on stage and hold the microphone out the whole audience will go wooo.”

With UFC 280 just six days away, Joe Rogan’s attendance has still yet to be confirmed.

The event is set up in Abu Dhabi where UFC submission specialist Charles Oliveira (33-8 MMA) will take on Khabib Nurmagomedov’s prodigy Islam Makhachev (22-1 MMA) in the main event of the Octagon for the vacant Lightweight title.

Whom do you think Joe Rogan will back to take the UFC 155lbs title?