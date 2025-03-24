Joe Rogan refuses to commentate UFC 315 in Canada: ‘I’d rather go to Russia’

Veteran color-commentator, Joe Rogan has confirmed over the weekend how he will not be in attendance to call the action at UFC 315 in May, claiming he would “rather” travel to Russia to call fights than make the trip north to Canada.

Rogan, a veteran caller in the promotion’s booth, most recently featured at UFC 313 earlier this month in Las Vegas, where he featured alongside fellow color-caller, Daniel Cormier, and play-by-play lead, Jon Anik.

However, deciding against travelling outside of the United States since the sale of the UFC largely back in 2016, Joe Rogan is expected to make the trip to Miami, Florida in just weeks time to call a featherweight title fight between Alexander Volkanvoski and Diego Lopes at UFC 314 in ‘The Sunshine State.

Joe Rogan won’t commentate UFC 315 in Canada trip in May

And hosting a Fight Companion over the course of the weekend for UFC London, Rogan was joined by heavyweight alum, Brendan Schaub, as well as Eddie Bravo, and grappling ace, Gordon Ryan — where he revealed he would rather travel to Russia than make a trip to Canada to commentate UFC 315.

“I won’t be there,” Rogan said. “I don’t go to Canada anymore. I don’t. I’d rather go to Russia.”

Featuring a championship doubleheader in ‘The Great White North’, UFC 315 will see Belal Muhammad attempt to land his first defense of the welterweight crown in a showdown against surging Australian striker, Jack Della Maddalena.

In the night’s co-headliner, two-time flyweight queen, Valentina Shevchenko looks to kickstart her second run at 125lbs with a victory against French challenger, Manon Fiorot.