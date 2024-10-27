Joe Rogan and Crew React Live to Ilia Topuria’s KO of Max Holloway at UFC 308: ‘Bro, that guy is so legit.’

UFC commentator Joe Rogan and his fight companions went berzerk watching Ilia Topuria knock out Max Holloway in the UFC 308 main event.

Topuria shocked the world by becoming the first fighter to knock out Holloway at UFC 308 on Saturday in Abu Dhabi. The UFC featherweight champion backed up his pre-fight taunts with actions, as he collapsed Holloway in Round 3.

Rogan, a longtime UFC analyst and fight fan has praised Topuria’s potential for months, dating back to before Topuria won the UFC belt. Topuria’s title win over Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298 cemented some of Rogan’s assessments of his fighting skillset.

Many believed Topuria had what it took to defeat Holloway at UFC 308, but few felt he’d deliver on his pre-fight knockout prediction. Rogan was stunned when Topuria did what he promised he’d do to Holloway inside the Octagon.

Joe Rogan goes wild as Ilia Topuria flattens Max Holloway

Check out Rogan’s live reaction to Topuria’s history-making knockout in the clip below.

Joe Rogan and Fight Companion’s reaction to Illia Topuria knocking out Max Holloway #UFC308 pic.twitter.com/fBDUCt3PYL — Sports Club Boston 🏈 (@SportsclubBOS) October 26, 2024

Rogan went on to assess whether or not Holloway’s featherweight days were done after the loss to Topuria. Holloway seemed to confirm a permanent move up to lightweight during his post-fight press conference remarks.

Topuria remains undefeated in his MMA career after the win over Holloway. Before winning the title against Volkanovski, Topuria defeated the likes of Josh Emmett, Bryce Mitchell, and Jai Herbert.

Topuria is a blossoming international superstar, especially after UFC 308. He’s targeting a return to the Octagon next year for the UFC’s potential debut event in Spain.