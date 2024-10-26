Ilia Topuria Explains his Unyielding Confidence Ahead of Max Holloway UFC 308 Title Fight “I plan to make this look easy.”

Ilia Topuria vs Max Holloway is set to go down at UFC 308 live from Abu Dhabi. The current featherweight world champion will look to defend against the former division king. The power puncher will face the volume striker in a highly anticipated matchup. The Georgian-Spanish ‘El Matador’ Topuria is brimming with confidence coming into this bout.

Ilia Topuria vs Max Holloway at UFC 308

The undefeated ‘El Matador’ Ilia Topuria is celebrated for his technical proficiency when it comes to boxing. His dangerous hands have spelled the end for many fighters in the octagon. Most recently, The Georgian-Spanish athlete is coming off a knockout win against the top pound-for-pound fighter Alexander ‘The Great’ Volkanovski. On October 26, he faces Max Holloway.

Max ‘Blessed‘ Holloway is one of the most exciting fighters in the sport of MMA. He has impressive victories over dangerous fighters such as Jose Aldo, Justin Gaethje, and many others. He is a high-volume puncher who holds the record for the most significant strikes landed in UFC history.

The reigning division king Ilia Topuria is confident coming into his showdown against Holloway, claiming he will quickly win the fight via knockout. In an interview with Daniel Cormier, he explained:

“I don’t want wars; I want domination. I plan to make this look easy. Max has a great chin, but that just means he gets hit a lot. I’m ready to prove my skills on Saturday night.”

On why he is so confident, ‘El Matador’ said: