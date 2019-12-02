Joe Rogan Praises Kevin Lee: He’s Fu*king Not Even In His Prime

Spread the word!













Joe Rogan has been a big supporter of UFC lightweight and welterweight competitor Kevin Lee over the past few years.

Rogan linked Lee up with current trainer and Tristar Gym owner Firas Zahabi. The results certainly paid off, as Lee just knocked out top prospect Gregor Gillespie with a first-round finish by way of a head kick. It was a shockingly impressive performance from Lee, who ended a two-fight losing streak with the win.

Recently, Rogan took to his podcast, “The Joe Rogan Experience,” in which he spoke to Zahabi about Lee’s performance. Rogan praised Lee, who he said isn’t even in the prime of his career yet at 27-years-old. (H/T BJPenn.com)

“He just turned 27,” Rogan said. “He’s f**king not even in his prime. He’s also experienced failure, and experienced fights where he didn’t live up to his potential. I think that ultimately will be a motivating force, because we see what he can do when he’s really focused.”

Rogan also praised Lee for taking a dangerous fight in Gillespie when he was already on a two-fight losing streak. Heading into the bout, Gillespie was undefeated and showed no signs of slowing down after dominating his previous opposition.

“Gregor Gillespie’s a dangerous fight, man,” Rogan said. “People see that spectacular, head-kick knockout, and they don’t understand how good Gregor Gillespie is. That kid is a savage. When I found out that Kevin was going to fight Gregor first fight back at 155 [pounds] — dangerous comeback fight. Very high risk.”

Rogan is also a big supporter of Lee moving to Tristar to work under Zahabi, as well as getting the opportunity to work with welterweight legend Georges St-Pierre, who Rogan believes Lee fights very similarly to.

“I’m not saying he’s the same level as Georges, but Georges fights like that, with wrestling and great striking and submissions,” Rogan said. “He mixes it all up. He’s unpredictable in his attacks. They’re very similar. Neither guy is particularly long, both guys are very physically strong. Come on, man, this is the guy.”

