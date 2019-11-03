Kevin Lee Puts Gregor Gillespie To Sleep With Head Kick – UFC 244 Highlights

Spread the word!













Kevin Lee is officially back.

Making his return to the lightweight division, Lee needed to make a statement especially as he was riding a two-fight losing streak.

And he did just that as he handed Gregor Gillespie his first-ever loss on the main card of UFC 244 on Saturday night.

After what was largely a striking battle for the first two-and-a-half minutes, it was Lee who landed a solid right hand before a head kick knocked Gillespie out cold as the crowd erupted.

You can watch the brutal finish below:

Kevin Lee (+140) with a MONSTER knockout.

pic.twitter.com/7C640vwLRq — Barstool Bets (@barstoolbets) November 3, 2019

