Kevin Lee Puts Gregor Gillespie To Sleep With Head Kick – UFC 244 Highlights

Kevin Lee is officially back.
Making his return to the lightweight division, Lee needed to make a statement especially as he was riding a two-fight losing streak.
And he did just that as he handed Gregor Gillespie his first-ever loss on the main card of UFC 244 on Saturday night.
After what was largely a striking battle for the first two-and-a-half minutes, it was Lee who landed a solid right hand before a head kick knocked Gillespie out cold as the crowd erupted.
You can watch the brutal finish below:
