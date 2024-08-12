Joe Rogan Is Now What He Once Opposed Says Craig Jones: ‘You become The Man’

Joe Rogan was once a piece of counterculture, but now, at least according to Craig Jones, Rogan is now the man.

Joe Rogan

The popular talk show host Rogan hosts the biggest podcast in history with millions of monthly listeners. He began his career as an actor and a comedian. The UFC has worked closely alongside Rogan who has been one of their broadcast professionals for decades, even while MMA was outlawed.

Craig Jones

The Australia-born Jones is one of the best Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu grapplers currently active. He has twice earned silver in ADCC, the premier organization in submission grappling. But recently, he started his own event with tons of impressive talent competing.

Craig Jones Invitational

The CJI and ADCC 2024 will both be hosted on the same weekend and both in Las Vegas. For the CJI, there are a million dollars in prizes to be won. But, Joe Rogan is not happy with this setup. Rogan, who sponsors the ADCC, wasn’t too happy about the clash and mentioned his frustration on the podcast.

The Australian Jones recently talked about his experience on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, where he faced some pushback from Rogan himself. Jones was there to promote his new grappling tournament which he started to boost athlete pay in Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

Jones, however, thinks the conflict is necessary to push for better pay for athletes. He pointed out that Rogan, who built his career challenging the system, might not see why shaking things up is important. He is looking to set a new standard for athlete compensation.

In an interview with TheMacLife, Jones explained: