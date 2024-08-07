Joe Rogan’s Netflix Special ‘Burn The Boats’ Trashed by Critics and Fans

The reviews are in for Joe Rogan’s ‘Burn The Boats’ Netflix special – and they aren’t great.

Over the course of the last few decades, Joe Rogan has built up a career for himself as a TV personality, a comedian, a podcast host, and an MMA commentator. In that time, he’s also created quite the fanbase for himself.

He has a loyal fanbase that will watch and follow him wherever he goes. In reality, it’s a testament to how hard he’s worked to get to this point.

After releasing a string of comedy specials in years gone by, Rogan was back at it again this week as his Netflix special ‘Burn the Boats’ was released. There were always bound to be strong opinions on it one way or the other, and you can bet that was the case this time around.

Unfortunately for Joe, they weren’t overwhelmingly positive.

Joe Rogan special receives negative criticism

The following reviews come via Rotten Tomatoes.

TheWrap – “If you know Rogan, you know exactly what you’re getting with this special … even if the special’s title might need to be clarified for those not familiar with the idiom it offers.”

Variety – “In utterly disavowing his own work even as it’s happening, Rogan shows that, for all he may have the trappings of a marquee Netflix comic, he lacks a fundamental quality the best comics share: Courage.”

New York Times – “Rogan is interested in ideas on his podcast, whereas in his new special, he prefers playing dumb.”

The mixed martial arts community will undoubtedly have their own thoughts on what they’ve seen from Joe Rogan in this one.

Of course, regardless of whether or not you like his comedy, he’s still one of the most important voices in the sport – and we can’t really see that changing anytime soon.