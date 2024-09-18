Joe Rogan Says Jake Paul Deserved More Respect from Boxing Critics: “Everybody dismisses him.”

Despite constant backlash and criticism from the media and fans, UFC color commentator Joe Rogan had some praise to give to YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul. Paul who holds a record of 10-1 (7 KOs), is set to fight boxing legend Mike Tyson in November. Ahead of their bout Rogan talked about Paul in a different manner giving the social media star praise for his boxing skills.

Joe Rogan

On his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan discussed the boxing match between Jake Paul and former UFC turned BKFC star Mike Perry. Jake Paul convincingly defeated Perry via TKO scoring many knockdowns and pretty much picking him apart. Rogan stated that, “Everybody dismisses him (Paul),” due to him being a former YouTuber.

Jake Paul has a chance to silence critics

Boxing critics continue to criticize Jake Paul due to his underwhelming resume and callouts of former UFC stars. Of his 10 wins, five of them consist of former UFC fighters with minimal professional boxing experience who are towards the end of their careers. His only career loss is also against a professional boxer in Tommy Fury which he lost via split decision.

Rogan went on to praise Paul stating that, “He has power. He has real power,” he said on his podcast. While Paul’s resume may be a bit underwhelming for critics, his power can’t be denied as he’s KO’d seven of his ten opponents. The only fights that went the distance were with Tyrone Woodley (second fight), Tommy Fury, and Nate Diaz.

It will be interesting to see how Jake Paul performs against a 58-year-old Mike Tyson, should the fight happen. Paul talked about his aspirations of a cruiserweight title but it still remains to be seen if the 27-year-old will continue to fight up in competition. A victory for the “The Problem Child” can go a long way in determining his future in boxing and for boxing critics.