Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry should have been ‘Bare knuckle, p*ssy’ says Joe Rogan

UFC color-commentator, Joe Rogan has claimed BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) star, Mike Perry missed a step by not urging summer boxing rival, Jake Paul to share the ring sans gloves, describing the Michigan striker as “different.

Perry, a former welterweight contender under the banner of the UFC, made his return to the professional boxing ring on short-notice back in July in Florida, suffering a sixth round knockout loss against Ohio boxer, Paul in their grudge fight.

The outing came as Mike Perry’s sophomore in the boxing ring, following a brief appearance in the squared circle back in 2015 — and also snapped an impressive five-fight winning run since his move to the David Feldman-led, BKFC.

Headlining BKFC Knucklemania IV back in April of this year against former UFC welterweight title challenger, Thiago Alves, Perry made lightwork of the Brazilian — stopping him with a first round TKO win inside the opening minute at the light heavyweight limit.

Joe Rogan laments Jake Paul – Mike Perry fight wasn’t in BKFC

And off the back of his success since his move to BKFC, according to the above-mentioned Octagon caller, Rogan, Flint striker, Perry missed a step by not urging Paul to fight him without gloves in their summer pairing.

We were talking about Mike Perry before, that’s the perfect spot [BKFC] for that dude,” Joe Rogan said on his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience. He should’ve told Jake Paul, ‘Listen, we need to fight but let’s do bare-knuckle, p*ssy. Let’s go.’ It’s a different thing with that guy.”

Set for his return to the ring later this year, outspoken Ohio native, Paul is slated to headline a Netflix broadcast event against former undisputed world heavyweight boxing champion, Mike Tyson in November — vowing to stop the 58-year-old with a devastating knockout in their pairing in ‘The Lone Star State’.