Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry should have been ‘Bare knuckle, p*ssy’ says Joe Rogan

ByRoss Markey
Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry should have been 'Bare knuckle, p*ssy' says Joe Rogan

UFC color-commentator, Joe Rogan has claimed BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) star, Mike Perry missed a step by not urging summer boxing rival, Jake Paul to share the ring sans gloves, describing the Michigan striker as “different.

Perry, a former welterweight contender under the banner of the UFC, made his return to the professional boxing ring on short-notice back in July in Florida, suffering a sixth round knockout loss against Ohio boxer, Paul in their grudge fight.

Alex Pereira Jake Paul

The outing came as Mike Perry’s sophomore in the boxing ring, following a brief appearance in the squared circle back in 2015 — and also snapped an impressive five-fight winning run since his move to the David Feldman-led, BKFC.

READ MORE:  Mike Tyson Names His Toughest Opponent and It's Not Who You Think
jake paul mike perry20072024 ezmb46qdesw11rymzg5qrher0

Headlining BKFC Knucklemania IV back in April of this year against former UFC welterweight title challenger, Thiago Alves, Perry made lightwork of the Brazilian — stopping him with a first round TKO win inside the opening minute at the light heavyweight limit.

Joe Rogan laments Jake Paul – Mike Perry fight wasn’t in BKFC

And off the back of his success since his move to BKFC, according to the above-mentioned Octagon caller, Rogan, Flint striker, Perry missed a step by not urging Paul to fight him without gloves in their summer pairing.

Mike Perry BKFC IV 2

We were talking about Mike Perry before, that’s the perfect spot [BKFC] for that dude,” Joe Rogan said on his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience. He should’ve told Jake Paul, ‘Listen, we need to fight but let’s do bare-knuckle, p*ssy. Let’s go.’ It’s a different thing with that guy.”

READ MORE:  Joe Rogan Reveals the One Thing he Would Change About the UFC: "Better for the longevity. Better for the health."

Set for his return to the ring later this year, outspoken Ohio native, Paul is slated to headline a Netflix broadcast event against former undisputed world heavyweight boxing champion, Mike Tyson in November — vowing to stop the 58-year-old with a devastating knockout in their pairing in ‘The Lone Star State’.

READ MORE:  Ex-UFC champion Benson Henderson wins boxing debut, hands Nate Diaz teammate Chris Avila his first loss

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts