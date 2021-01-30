UFC commentator Joe Rogan is impressed by Jake Paul’s boxing ability.

The Youtube star transitioned to the sport last year and has enjoyed success against extremely low-level opponents. Most notably Paul knocked out former NBA player Nate Robinson on the undercard of Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. on November 28.

Since then he has been pursuing an MMA fighter for his third professional boxing bout. Paul went after SBG teammates Conor McGregor and Dillon Danis but was unable to secure either man.

In steps retired UFC welterweight Ben Askren. ‘Funky’ was mostly known for his elite-level wrestling before walking away from the sport after suffering back-to-back defeats against Jorge Masvidal and Demian Maia. He’ll make his boxing debut against Paul on April 17 in the headline spot of a Triller pay-per-view event.

Former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub firmly believes Askren will beat Paul. Rogan isn’t too sure that will be the case. Despite being a big ‘Funky’ fan Rogan questioned how Askren would adapt to his biggest weapon taken away.

“[Ben Askren] is strong as f**k. He knows how to grab ahold of guys, and drag them to the ground and implement his style,” Rogan said on his podcast. “He won’t be able to do that. His main thing will be out. His main thing will be completely removed.”

Paul has been criticized by many in the MMA community but Rogan has been impressed by the youngster. The UFC legend believes Paul has some genuine skills that could cause a real fighter such as Askren problems.

“You can watch [Jake Paul] hit the bag, watch him hit pads, watch him spar — he’s got good timing, he’s got very good hand speed, his technique is excellent,” Rogan said. “He’s got very good striking technique.” (Transcribed by TMZ Sports)

