UFC personality and world-renowned comedian and podcaster Joe Rogan has explained his recent bout with COVID-19, as well as using the controversial drug Ivermectin for treatment. After he posted a brief Instagram video updating fans on his health and wellbeing, he alluded to Ivermectin as a major reason that he was able to bounce back and feel better quickly.

Since detailing his rigorous treatment methods, he’s been accused of spreading misinformation by multiple news outlets and by the general public as well.

Rogan has explained that he recently tested positive for COVID-19 after a series of comedy shows in Florida, where cases for the virus have remained high since the beginning stages of the pandemic. Luckily, he suffered from mild symptoms and was able to withstand the effects of the virus in a quick fashion.

Along with being one of the main voices of the UFC, Rogan has used his platform to speak out on various health issues and current events. Ivermectin, which the FDA deems as a primary treatment for conditions worsened by parasitic worms, was one of the many drugs that Rogan was recommended by doctors after he tested positive for the virus.

During a recent The Joe Rogan Experience episode with fellow comedian Tom Segura, Rogan explained his rationale behind using Ivermectin while he was sick.

“Well I had this guy on, Dr. Pierre Kory; he’s from Frontline Covid Critical Care Workers,” Rogan said. “He’s a well-established doctor. Treated thousands of people with Covid. Early on in the pandemic, they found some good efficacy with ivermectin. He’s not the only doctor that told me to take it. Multiple doctors told me to take it.”

Rogan has also been criticized for allegedly spreading misinformation regarding the COVID-19 vaccine, in which he hasn’t come out and explicitly said whether or not he’s received the shot. Along with Dr. Kory, he has had multiple doctors on the podcast over his broadcasting career, including nutrition specialist Dr. Rhonda Patrick.

