Podcaster and UFC broadcaster Joe Rogan has announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19, as he shared on his Instagram page featuring the news that he had to postpone an upcoming comedy show in Nashville, TN.

Rogan is experiencing mild symptoms and is recovering at his Austin, TX home. He said that he started feeling a bit off last weekend after returning from a trip, and isolated away from his family during his diagnosis. In the video, Rogan appears his usually energetic and well-spoken self as he tells fans of the unfortunate news.

Rogan sounded optimistic about his recovery on Instagram and assured fans that he’ll be okay.

“I had a headache, and I just felt just run down,” Rogan said. “Just to be cautious, I separated from family, slept in a different part of the house and throughout the night I got fevers and sweats and I knew what was going on. I got up in the morning, got tested, and it turns out I got COVID.”

“Crazy times we’re living in, but a wonderful, heartfelt thank you to modern medicine for pulling us out so quickly and easily. My love to all of you.”

Rogan, a mainstay of UFC broadcasts for the past couple of decades, hasn’t been on a UFC crew since UFC 265 when Ciryl Gane defeated Derrick Lewis for the interim heavyweight title. As of right now, it’s unclear as to whether or not he’ll be a part of the broadcast team for the fast-approaching UFC 266 card in Las Vegas.

It’s unclear as to whether or not Rogan was vaccinated at the time of infection, after being in hot water this year after many criticized him for comments that seemed in some people’s eyes as downplaying the virus and the importance of getting a COVID-19 vaccine.

