Veteran UFC color-commentator, Joe Rogan is set to serve in a three-man commentary booth this weekend at UFC 290 – returning to duty ahead of the International Fight Week pay-per-view event.

Rogan, who returns to a commentary-booth featuring play-by-play favortie, Jon Anik, as well as his fellow color-commentator, former undisputed UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion, Daniel Cormier, had missed duty at UFC 289.

With the Octagon returning to Canada for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic, Joe Rogan was replaced on pay-per-view duty for the flagship event by former UFC lightweight contender, Paul Felder.

Joe Rogan returns to commentary duty at UFC 290 this weekend

And despite missing a rather usual scheduled trip to Canada – Joe Rogan will be on hands, or mic, rather, to call a pair of championship fights this weekend in the promotion’s return to Las Vegas for a pay-per-view event. (H/T MMA Fighting)

Taking co-main event status at UFC 290, undisputed flyweight champion, Brandon Moreno takes on former two-time foe, Alexandre Pantoja – attempting to avenge both Ultimate Fighter and UFC Fight Night Chile losses to the Brazilian title challenger.

In the night’s headliner, featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski looks to defend his status as champion and unify the division titles as he tackles the surging interim division gold holder, Yair Rodríguez.

Attempting to rebound from his first promotional loss, Volkanovski failed in his pursuit of undisputed lightweight gold at UFC 284 back in February, suffering a unanimous decision loss to Islam Makhachev in Perth, Australia.

As for Chihuahua native, Rodríguez – the interim gold holder managed to land gold that same night ‘Down Under’, stopping recent headliner, Josh Emmett with a stunning second round triangle choke submission win.

Also featuring on the main card in a high-profile pairing, former undisputed middleweight champion, Robert Whittaker returns to the Octagon – taking on surging South African contender, Dricus du Plessis in an officially billed title-eliminator bout. The victor of the man card collision is pegged to fight current and two-time division champion, Israel Adesanya later this year to boot.