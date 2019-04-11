Joe Rogan Claims Conor McGregor Is ‘Training For Something’

Could Irish superstar Conor McGregor be back in the Octagon sooner than previously thought? Joe Rogan thinks so.

Speaking to longtime referee Herb Dean on this week’s episode of his highly-rated podcast, Rogan revealed that a mutual friend of he and Conor’s, Hans Molenkamp, sent him a picture of the two training as recently as the day of the recording.

“Hans Molenkamp, do you know Hans?” Rogan asked Dean. “From Monster [Energy Drink]. He sent me pictures of him sparring with Conor today (April 10, 2019). So Conor’s training, he is doing something,” Rogan smirked.

“He’s training, he’s gonna fight,” Rogan continued. “He’s probably just f**k*ng with people. Conor is a master showman in terms of how to keep people interested in him. I just think it got way out of line with this Khabib stuff.”

As far as who McGregor might be training for, Rogan didn’t offer up any possible opponents. However, he did suggest that if “The Notorious” really wants a rematch with Nurmagomedov, than he is going about it all wrong.

“But I don’t think the way to get another fight with Khabib is to continue to talk sh*t after he smashes you,” said Rogan. “He doesn’t have any reason to, you can just talk sh*t.”

“He didn’t just win, he smashed and tapped you.”

McGregor has been linked to multiple comeback fights such as one against Donald Cerrone or a trilogy bout with Nate Diaz. So far, none of them have come to fruition. He appears much more focused on the grudge match with Khabib. However, it’s a tough sell because as Rogan stated, the first fight was a lopsided loss for the Irishman.

But because of McGregor’s popularity, he may be able to squeeze one last title shot out of the UFC for one final cash grab against Khabib. Is that what he’s training for?