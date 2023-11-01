Joe Rogan Discusses the banishment of 12–6 elbow Strikes: ‘They thought someone was going to die’

Joe Rogan offered his insight into the much-maligned rule against downward elbow strikes, otherwise known as 12–6 elbows, which are largely banned in the sport of mixed martial arts.

In 2000, the Unified Rules of Mixed Martial Arts were established to make the sport more mainstream. Among the established ruleset that we know today, a series of maneuvers were outright banned, one of them being the 12–6 elbow. The primary justification for banning the blow was the damage that could result from such a strike on the orbital bone and the potential for spinal injuries if used in certain positions.

Speaking with Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk during a recent episode of his popular podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, the longtime UFC commentator shared his take on why the strikes were initially banned by the Association of Boxing Commissions.

“It’s so nuts. It’s so stupid. Do you know where it came from? It came from ‘Big’ John McCarthy who was the original UFC referee and a pioneer of the sport,” Rogan said. “He was bringing this to athletic commissions and they were allowing certain techniques, but one of them they wouldn’t allow was the 12–6 elbow because they saw those late-night karate demonstrations where someone would smash bricks and things like that.

“They thought someone was going to die if they hit him with this, but it’s not even harder than [an angled elbow strike] because this one you can throw your body weight into it and it’s a more natural movement. [12–6] is an unusual movement. I’m sure you could train it and probably get it as hard, but I think for most people… For me, the [angled] elbow has more power.”

The ABC offers their explanation of the 12–6 elbow ban

According to a recent report from the Association of Boxing Commissions, the banishment of linear elbow strikes was done purely for the “advancement of the sport.”

“The committee voted to remove the Linear Elbow Strike (straight up straight down), knowing that a Snap Elbow is much more impactful and is more damaging. This was done for the advancement of the sport. The Perception of a Linear Elbow Strike by fans is that it is the most dangerous elbow strike.”

Joe Rogan claims on his podcast that 12-6 elbows could be made legal in the unified rules of MMA. Violence is back on the tables, boys. pic.twitter.com/7UtM4c2yb1 — Blaine Henry (@BlaineHenryTFL) September 28, 2023

In 2009, Jon Jones was disqualified during a December fight with Matt Hamill. Jones used his wrestling to dominate Hamill, dislocating Hamill’s shoulder with a takedown, and battering him with strikes from the mount. The bout was stopped by referee Steve Mazagatti who claimed that ‘Bones’ had thrown multiple straight up and down strikes during the onslaught. Though Hamill was unable to continue due to his shoulder injury, Mazagatti disqualified Jones and awarded Hamill the win.

It remains the only loss on Jones’ record.

In 2019, UFC CEO Dana White revealed that he was still actively attempting to have the result overturned by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.