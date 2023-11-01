Jon Jones hopeful of return amid exit from UFC 295 through injury: ‘Best days are still to come’

Undisputed heavyweight champion, Jon Jones has successfully undergone a surgical procedure to address a pectoral tendon tear which ruled him from UFC 295 later this month, however, claims “best days” are still to come as he prepares for a return to the Octagon in 2024.

Jones, a former two-time light heavyweight champion under the banner of the UFC, and current pound-for-pound number one, was slated to headline UFC 295 this month at Madison Square Garden against former two-time champion, Stipe Miocic in New York.

The outing was set to serve as Jones’ second of the year, having snapped a three-year-plus hiatus from the sport back in March of this year at UFC 285, sinching in a first round guillotine choke submission win over former interim champion, Ciryl Gane to land the vacant heavyweight crown.

In Jones’ impending absence from UFC 295 this month, the promotion has introduced an interim championship to the division once more, in the form of a clash between surging contenders, Sergei Pavlovich, and Tom Aspinall.

Jon Jones vows his “best days” are still ahead of him

Sharing his thoughts on an expected return and title fight reworking against ex-titleholder, Miocic at an event next year, Jones claimed that despite his hatred for adversity, his “best days” are still ahead of him.

“I hate the hard times, hate adversity but love being a man that gets to represent tenacity and refusing to quit,” Jon Jones posted on his official X account. “I believe even my haters have a hard time not betting on me. I’m not a man to count out. Best days are still to come.”

I hate the hard times, hate adversity but love being a man that gets to represent tenacity and refusing to quit. I believe even my haters have a hard time not betting on me. I’m not a man to count out. Best days are still to come. — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 30, 2023

Reflecting on Jones’ withdrawal from UFC 295 this month, the above-mentioned, Miocic, was who was withdrawn from the event in favor of a rebooking with the former, instead of an interim title fight – claiming he had no choice in the decision not to compete.

Do you expect to see Jon Jones fight again in the UFC next year?