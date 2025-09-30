Joe Pyfer Odds On Favorite Against Abus Magomedov

Abus Magomedov and Joe Pyfer are set to clash on October 4, 2025, at UFC 320 in Las Vegas in what promises to be an intriguing middleweight matchup between two fighters looking to establish themselves in the division’s hierarchy. This bout features contrasting styles and backgrounds that make it compelling for both casual and hardcore MMA fans.

Abus Magomedov vs. Joe Pyfer Odds

Joe Pyfer has established himself as a solid betting favorite heading into October 4th. The most recent odds show Pyfer hovering around -215 to -230, while Abus Magomedov sits as the underdog at approximately +180 to +185. These numbers translate to Pyfer having roughly a 68-70% implied probability of victory according to the sportsbooks, while Magomedov carries about a 35% chance. Check out and play more numbers with AU online casinos.

Different sportsbooks are showing slight variations in their lines. Some currently has Magomedov at +170 and Pyfer at -250, while other books are offering Magomedov at +185 and Pyfer at -215.

The “fight goes to decision” prop is likely to carry plus odds given both fighters’ finishing rates – Pyfer has an 85% finish rate while Magomedov sits at 75%. However, their recent performances suggest this fight might be more likely to see the scorecards than their historical numbers would indicate.

The odds have shown interesting movement since the UFC fight was first announced in August. Magomedov opened as a bigger underdog and has actually gained some betting respect, moving from around +225 down to the current +180-185 range. This suggests that early money came in on the Dagestani fighter, possibly from sharp bettors who see value in his experience and recent winning streak.

Pyfer’s line has correspondingly tightened from around -280 down to -215 to -230, indicating the market views this as a closer fight than initially projected. This type of line movement typically occurs when respected money comes in on the underdog or when public perception shifts based on fight analysis and recent performances.

The grappling exchanges will be particularly important. Magomedov’s 100% takedown defense suggests excellent defensive wrestling, while his submission threat could become dangerous if Pyfer tires from pursuing early knockouts, similar to what happened against Hermansson. Pyfer’s challenge will be maintaining his aggressive pace without overextending, as his cardio concerns were exposed in his loss to the Swedish veteran.

For Magomedov, victory would solidify his position in the rankings and potentially set up fights with top 10 opponents. For Pyfer, defeating a ranked opponent would likely earn him his first UFC ranking and validate his status as a legitimate middleweight contender. The winner positions themselves for increasingly significant matchups in a division that remains wide open below the elite tier.