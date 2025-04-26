Abus Magomed lands forgettable decision win over Michel Pereira in lacklustre fight – UFC Kansas City Highlights

ByRoss Markey
Abus Magomed lands forgettable decision win over Michel Pereira in lacklustre fight - UFC Kansas City Highlights

German-born middleweight contender, Abus Magomedov has turned in his third straight victory tonight on the main card of UFC Kansas City — turning in a unanimous decision win over veteran contender, Michel Pereira in a rather forgettable pairing of the 185lbs contenders.

Magomedov, who debuted with a stunning first round knockout win over Dustin Stolfzfus three years ago, then went on a disappointing two-fight losing skid.

Dropping a title-eliminator defeat to former middleweight champion, Sean Strickland via knockout, Magomedov was then beaten by surging Brazilian challenger, Caio Borralho.

However, with tonight’s decision win over Pereira, German-born challenger, Magomedov turned in his third consecutive victory following a prior submission win over Brunno Ferreira, and another decision success over his compatriot, Warlley Alves.

READ MORE:  UFC Insider Claims the 'Current Plan' is Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane As 'Bones' Gets 6 Months Prep Time

Following his victory against the number fourteen ranked middleweight contender, Magomedov claimed he deserved a ranking within the top-15 of the division beside his name come Tuesday of next week.

MixCollage 27 Apr 2025 03 33 AM 3440

Below, catch the highlights from Abus Magomedov’s win over Michel Pereira

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts