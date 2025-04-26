Abus Magomed lands forgettable decision win over Michel Pereira in lacklustre fight – UFC Kansas City Highlights

German-born middleweight contender, Abus Magomedov has turned in his third straight victory tonight on the main card of UFC Kansas City — turning in a unanimous decision win over veteran contender, Michel Pereira in a rather forgettable pairing of the 185lbs contenders.

Magomedov, who debuted with a stunning first round knockout win over Dustin Stolfzfus three years ago, then went on a disappointing two-fight losing skid.

Dropping a title-eliminator defeat to former middleweight champion, Sean Strickland via knockout, Magomedov was then beaten by surging Brazilian challenger, Caio Borralho.

However, with tonight’s decision win over Pereira, German-born challenger, Magomedov turned in his third consecutive victory following a prior submission win over Brunno Ferreira, and another decision success over his compatriot, Warlley Alves.

Following his victory against the number fourteen ranked middleweight contender, Magomedov claimed he deserved a ranking within the top-15 of the division beside his name come Tuesday of next week.

Below, catch the highlights from Abus Magomedov’s win over Michel Pereira