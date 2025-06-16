Joaquin Buckley issues statement following loss to Kamaru Usman at UFC Atlanta

UFC welterweight Joaquin Buckley has issued a statement in the wake of his defeat to Kamaru Usman in the main event of UFC Atlanta.

Last Saturday night, Joaquin Buckley fell short in his attempt to pick up the biggest win of his career over Kamaru Usman. While he had a solid fifth round, the other four he largely spent on his back with Usman being able to completely control and dominate him with his wrestling.

Now, it’s time for Joaquin Buckley to go back to the drawing board. He’s an exceptionally talented welterweight and the division is wide open right now, but we imagine he’ll take some time to recover before heading back into the fire.

In a post on Instagram, Joaquin Buckley had the following to say about the defeat and what’s next.

Joaquin Buckley releases statement after UFC Atlanta

“Hand wasn’t raised last night but I am still victorious and will be one of the greats.

“This trip has been beyond amazing and I wouldn’t change a thing that happened in my fight camp everything was perfectly planned I just didn’t execute like I know I could… we wanted to land early damage on Usman and get him moving back but he did a good job neutralizing threats with takedowns.

“But don’t get it twisted usman was more concerned about holding me than hurting me in this fight but he did what he felt was necessary to win and so can’t be mad at him Congrats to @usman84kg and his Team and @francisngannou I saw message.

“Excited about the welterweight division. See ya when I see ya.”

Buckley has all the potential in the world but for now, it’s Kamaru Usman’s time to prove that he still has what it takes to make a push for the title.