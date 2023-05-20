Joaquin Buckley earned himself another highlight reel victory on Saturday night, blasting Andre Fialho with a perfectly-timed head kick in the second round of their UFC Vegas 73 clash.

After dropping back-to-back bouts against Nassourdine Imavov and Chris Curtis at middleweight, Buckley made the drop to 170 for his bout with Andre Fialho. Both men walked into the matchup in need of a victory. After nearly two rounds of action, it was ‘New Mansa’ who would have his hand raised, blasting Fialho with a vicious head kick with less than a minute left in the second. Fialho crashed to the canvas as referee Kerry Hatley rushed in, but stopped short of calling for the stoppage. That encouraged Buckley to land a nasty uncontested hammer fist, at which point Hatley shoved Buckley away and signaled for the stoppage.

READ MORE:  Diego Ferreira scores vicious one-Hit knockout against Michael Johnson in brutal win - UFC Vegas 73 Highlights

With the victory, Buckley moved to 6-4 under the UFC banner and 16-6 overall. Fialho fell to 2-4 inside the Octagon, 16-7 overall. Fialho has now lost three straight.

Official Result: Joaquin Buckley def. Andre Fialho via KO (head kick) at 4:15 of Round 2

Check Out Highlights From Joaquin Buckley vs. Andre Fialho at UFC Vegas 73 Below:

Craig Pekios
Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 2,500 articles published that focus on the world of mixed martial arts and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds. Aside from working with LowKick MMA, Craig has contributed to news outlets Overtime Heroics, Sportskeeda, and MiddleEasy.