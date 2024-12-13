Joaquin Buckley Threatens to Give Colby Covington an ‘Ass-Whooping’ That Will Have Him Calling the Cops

Joaquin Buckley is gonna have Colby Covington calling the cops … Again.

This Saturday night, ‘New Mansa’ returns to the Octagon for a high-stakes scrap with the three-time UFC title challenger in Tampa, Florida. It’ll be Covington’s first time competing since coming up short against then-welterweight champion Leon Edwards at UFC 296 around this same time last year.

Meanwhile, Buckley is coming off a big third-round knockout of Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson just a couple of months ago.

Over the years, Covington has made a career for himself inside the Octagon while leaning on his world-class wrestling and delivering a pressure-filled pace that slowly wears on his opponents.

But if he tries to take that same approach in Tampa, ‘New Mansa’ promises to put a beating on him so bad that he’ll have ‘Chaos’ calling the authorities.

“Colby’s a pressure fighter, a wrestler, and he’s got a good pace,” Buckley told The MMA Guru. “But to be honest, the Colby we’ve seen in the last few years… he’s like a shell of his former self. He’s not the same guy who fought RDA or Masvidal. “With that being said, I feel like I’m going to put on the kind of performance that’ll make it look like Colby’s going to try to press charges on me after the ass-whooping I give him.”

Joaquin Buckley looks to extend his unbeaten streak against Covington

Buckley goes into the UFC’s final event of 2024 riding a five-fight win streak and a 10-4 record inside the Octagon with 70% of his wins coming by way of KO/TKO.

Meanwhile, Covington has gone 2-3 in his last five with all three of his losses coming in title fights. Despite sitting as the No. 6 ranked contender in the welterweight division, Covington does not hold a win over any fighter currently ranked in the top 15.