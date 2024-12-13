Joaquin Buckley Threatens to Give Colby Covington an ‘Ass-Whooping’ That Will Have Him Calling the Cops

ByCraig Pekios
Joaquin Buckley is gonna have Colby Covington calling the cops … Again.

This Saturday night, ‘New Mansa’ returns to the Octagon for a high-stakes scrap with the three-time UFC title challenger in Tampa, Florida. It’ll be Covington’s first time competing since coming up short against then-welterweight champion Leon Edwards at UFC 296 around this same time last year.

Meanwhile, Buckley is coming off a big third-round knockout of Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson just a couple of months ago.

Over the years, Covington has made a career for himself inside the Octagon while leaning on his world-class wrestling and delivering a pressure-filled pace that slowly wears on his opponents.

But if he tries to take that same approach in Tampa, ‘New Mansa’ promises to put a beating on him so bad that he’ll have ‘Chaos’ calling the authorities.

“Colby’s a pressure fighter, a wrestler, and he’s got a good pace,” Buckley told The MMA Guru. “But to be honest, the Colby we’ve seen in the last few years… he’s like a shell of his former self. He’s not the same guy who fought RDA or Masvidal.

“With that being said, I feel like I’m going to put on the kind of performance that’ll make it look like Colby’s going to try to press charges on me after the ass-whooping I give him.”

Joaquin Buckley looks to extend his unbeaten streak against Covington

Buckley goes into the UFC’s final event of 2024 riding a five-fight win streak and a 10-4 record inside the Octagon with 70% of his wins coming by way of KO/TKO.

Meanwhile, Covington has gone 2-3 in his last five with all three of his losses coming in title fights. Despite sitting as the No. 6 ranked contender in the welterweight division, Covington does not hold a win over any fighter currently ranked in the top 15.

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

