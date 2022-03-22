Colby Covington was videoed with a swarm of cops surrounding him after he allegedly got into a street fight with Jorge Masvidal outside of Papi Steak in Miami Beach.

According to TMZ Sports, Covington was eating with the Nelk Boys inside the restaurant. After finishing his dinner ‘Chaos’ was attacked by ‘Gamebred’ as he exited the facility.

In the video, Covington can be heard describing the alleged attack, saying.

“He’s over here swinging, trying to come at me, and I ran …”

The former interim welterweight champion can later be heard on the footage asking social media star Bob Menery, “How would [Masvidal] know I’m here?”

“I don’t know,” Menery responded. “You’re all over the internet.”

You can watch the full video here.

Menery expressed his feelings about the incident on Twitter.

“All i can say is I’m extremely disappointed in @GamebredFighteras a professional fighter tonight. You let down alot of people tonight bro. Disappointed,” Menery wrote.

All i can say is I’m extremely disappointed in @GamebredFighter as a professional fighter tonight.

You let down alot of people tonight bro. Disappointed — Bob Menery (@BobMenery) March 22, 2022

Masvidal took to social media soon after the incident to send a message to his former friend turned bitter rival.

“I’m calling this show your face challenge,” Masvidal said in the video directed at Covington. “What’s up? I’m from Day County. If you talk that sh*t, you’ve got to back it up, that’s how my city rolls, man.”

The BMF titleholder seems to be suggesting that he did some visible damage to Covington’s face during the street brawl.

His manager, Malki Kawa, took to social media to insinuate that ‘Chaos’ lost a tooth during his unsanctioned rematch with Masvidal.

“I’m hearing that a someone not from miami who says he’s the king of it is missing a tooth,” Kawa wrote. “Can someone confirm this? I need the video asap.”

I’m hearing that a someone not from miami who says he’s the king of it is missing a tooth. Can someone confirm this? I need the video asap. — malki kawa (@malkikawa) March 22, 2022

Do you think Jorge Masvidal was out of line for trying to fight Colby Covington in public?

