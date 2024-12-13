Joaquin Buckley calls out the entire UFC 170lbs roster: ‘Welterweight division is in trouble’

Surging welterweight contender, Joaquin Buckley has issued a stark warning to his divisional counterparts ahead of his high-stakes return at UFC Tampa — claiming the entire ranks at 170lbs are in “trouble” as he prepares to take on the returning former interim champion, Colby Covington.

Buckley, who enters his first main event fight tomorrow, currently holds the number nine rank in the division, fresh from an October win over former two-time championship challenger, Stephen Thompson — extending his winning run to five straight fights.

Prior to his win over Simpsonville native, Thompson, the streaking, Joaquin Buckley would turn in a slew of victories over the likes of Nursulton Ruzibov, Vicente Luque, and Andre Fialho.

As for Covington, the Clovis native has been out of action since last December, suffering a unanimous decision defeat against former champion, Leon Edwards — failing in his third successive undisputed championship charge.

Joaquin Buckley claims a slew of welterweights should be on notice

And ahead of his premiere main event outing tomorrow night against Covington, St. Louis native, Buckley has claimed the entire welterweight division is on notice for the foreseeable future.

“I feel like for me, everything I’ve been pushing toward has led to this moment,” Joaquin Buckley told The MMA Guru. “Moving down to 170… you know, I had some good victories at 185, at middleweight, but a lot of those boys were just getting a little too big. Even though I feel like I definitely had the skill set and was the better fighter, some people’s attributes and their size can play a role in whether you win or lose. So with that being said, I feel like moving down, the size difference isn’t there anymore. Now, with all my skills, I’m able to put it on these guys.

And obviously, with me now being 5-0 in the welterweight division—most of my wins coming by finishes—I’m not trying to hear anything from anybody, man. Right now, it’s my time. The welterweight division is in trouble.