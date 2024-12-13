Joaquin Buckley Wants a War with Colby Covington “I love a dog fight.” at UFC Tampa

UFC star Joaquin Buckley is ready for a war with Colby Covington this weekend.

Over the course of the last few years, Joaquin Buckley has made a real name for himself at welterweight. Time and time again, he has stepped up to the plate and proven that he is more than capable of hanging with the big boys in the division.

On Saturday night, though, in the main event of UFC Tampa, he’ll face his toughest test yet in the form of former interim champion Colby Covington. He knows that ‘Chaos’ is going to implement a heavy wrestling strategy as he always does, but it’s not quite clear as to whether or not it’ll ultimately be effective.

For Joaquin Buckley, however, there’s no sense of dread or fear in his mind about where this contest could potentially end up.

Joaquin Buckley wants a war with Colby Covington

“He’s a dog, though. A lot of people see the character he plays—Colby Covington, the heel. But this guy lives up to the character. When he gets hit, he gets spiteful, like he wants it back. You could see it in his first fight with Usman—Usman hit him with some good shots, and Colby was swinging right back.

“But I love a dog fight, bro. Let’s get it. I don’t want you to stop. I want you to fight back. I want the best version of Colby in there. At least that’s what he’s been saying, that he needed this year off to find himself and redefine his purpose for this belt.

“Please let that be true because I’m still gonna whoop that ass. And if I’m able to beat the best version of Colby, in the fashion that I do it, what does that say about me?”

Either way, this one the big one to watch tomorrow night in the world of mixed martial arts.