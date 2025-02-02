Joanna Jędrzejczyk’s Forehead: Former UFC Champ Recalls “I was Afraid My Forehead Was Going to Explode”

One of the most striking visuals from UFC history was the massive hematoma that developed on Joanna Jedrzejczyk’s forehead during the third round. Caused by repeated power punches from the champion Weili Zhang, the swelling became grotesquely pronounced but did not deter Jędrzejczyk from continuing to press forward.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk Forehead

At UFC 248, Zhang Weili defended her strawweight title against the former UFC champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk, of Poland, in a five-round war. The fight was a technical and physical showcase, with both fighters trading relentless strikes for 25 minutes. The bout featured an astonishing 351 combined significant strikes, the third-most in UFC history. One of the greatest fights in MMA history.

The career kickboxer and former decorated UFC champion Jedrzejczyk developed a massive swelling on her forehead. It became an iconic image vastly changing the look of her face.

In an interview, Joanna Jedrzejczyk recalled what that moment felt like:

“Lots of pain. And I was afraid that my forehead going to explode. And I didn’t want to have a scar. Every day I looked like a different person. No broken bones, all good, man. Broken heart and broken soul. I’m tough, man.”

Joanna is widely regarded as one of the greatest female fighters in MMA history. Her illustrious career in the UFC includes five successful title defenses and numerous records, such as the longest win streak in the strawweight division and the highest striking output.