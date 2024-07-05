Jiri Prochazka reveals battle with staph infection ahead of fight with Alex Pereira: ‘I said everything was fine’

Former undisputed light heavyweight champion, Jiri Prochazka has revealed he entered his title fight rematch with Alex Pereira at UFC 303 last weekend battling a staph infection – caused by a tick bite.

Prochazka, a former light heavyweight titleholder, made his return on short-notice at UFC 303 over the course of last weekend during International Fight Week – taking on two-time opponent, Pereira.

And dropping a spectacular second round knockout defeat, Czech Republic finisher, Prochazka was stopped with a massive high-kick strike from the Brazilian knockout phenom, suffering his second defeat via knockout to Pereira in less than a year.

Claiming in the immediate aftermath of his loss to the Sao Paulo striker how he would need to “evolve” or retire from combat sports, Prochazka’s coach played up the chances of his student making good on a long-rumored move to the middleweight limit.

“Personally speaking, I see [middleweight] as a potential restart and a positive step,” Karaivanov told TN CZ Sport. “He (Jiri Prochazka) is also still at an age where he can cut weight to [185 pounds] relatively well. We will definitely talk about it, It won’t be my decision, but a team decision. A middleweight [move] would make sense because it would be a new start, something new to focus one. A return to light heavyweight would make sense if and when it starts becoming difficult for him to cut weight to middleweight.”

Jiri Prochazka reveals battle with staph infection pre-UFC 303

And providing an update off the back of his loss to former two-division gold holder, Pereira, former champion, Prochazka revealed he was battling a staph infection ahead of UFC 303, as well as suffering a back injury during training.

“The last two weeks have been health-wise – even thought I said everything was fine, it wasn’t,” Jiri Prochazka told CNN Prima. “This was manifested by staphylococcus, a spot on the body after a tick bite, an unhealed would on the leg, a crunch in the back after heavy lifting.”

