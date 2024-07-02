Video – Jiri Prochazka returns to his unusual training methods days after brutal KO loss at UFC 303

Days after suffering a brutal knockout loss against Alex Pereira, former 205-pound titleholder Jiri Prochazka is already back to training.

‘BJP’ walked into his short-notice UFC 303 headliner looking to take back the gold and score himself a bit of redemption after going down against ‘Poatan’ seven months prior in MSG. Unfortunately, history repeated itself. Like in their first meeting, Pereira finished Prochazka in the second round of their light heavyweight title scrap in T-Mobile Arena, tagging the Czech with a perfectly timed head kick in the opening seconds and finishing things with some rather unnecessary ground-and-pound.

Just a few days removed from the disappointing result, Prochazka took to social media, revealing that he is already back to his usually unusual training methods, including punching a wooden plank with his bare hands.

“I will take rest, but now Its time to elevate,” Prochazka wrote on Instagram. “Start again. Smarter, Faster, more precisely. With a SPIRIT of Void.”

Jiri Prochazka promises to ‘evolve to the next level’ after uFC 303 loss

Shortly after going 0-2 against the ‘Brazilian Boogeyman,’ Jiri Prochazka offered congratulations to his opponent and vowed to evolve “to the next level” in her pursuit of reclaiming the light heavyweight title.

“Hello everyone – thank you for all your support,” Prochazka said in a statement. “Thanks to you Alex for the fight. You was better. And only one thing goes on my mind, that I need to evolve to the next level or don’t fight again. So simple, to be the strongest, this is the way. Thank you. See you in the gym.”

Pereira is now 8-1 inside the Octagon with notable victories over a slew of former UFC champions, including Sean Strickland, Israel Adesanya, Jan Blachowicz, Jamahal Hill, and Jiri Prochazka on two separate occasions.

What’s next remains to be seen, but all signs seemingly point toward a clash with No. 2 ranked contender Magomed Anakalaev this October when the promotion heads back to Abu Dhabi for UFC 308.