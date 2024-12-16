Jiri Prochazka fan styles hair like ex-UFC champion ahead of chemotherapy treatment

Fans and pundits alike have united in support of a superfan of former UFC champion, Jiri Prochazka — as she prepares to undergo cancer treatment through chemotherapy, as she styled her hair like the iconic do sported by the Czech Republic fighting star.

Prochazka, a former undisputed light heavyweight champion, is slated to make his return to action next month on the main card of UFC 311 in Los Angeles, taking on fellow former gold holder, Jamahal Hill in a high-stakes title eliminator between the former championship holders.

Sidelined since June of this year, former Rizin FF gold holder, Jiri Prochazka has been out of action since he headlined UFC 303 on short notice during International Fight Week, taking on incumbent divisional best, Alex Pereira in the pair’s title rematch, dropping a hellacious second round high-kick knockout loss.

Superfan sports Jiri Prochazka hair do ahead of chemotherapy treatment

And on social media overnight, a fan on platform, Reddit shared a picture as she prepares to undergo chemotherapy to battle a form of cancer, in which she styled her hair in the notable do of Prochazka — with the dynamic Czech striker describing her as a “fighter”.

Every fighter should have a warhair

⚡️⛰⚡️

🙏 https://t.co/9IQPd3K4i4 — Jiri BJP Prochazka (@jiri_bjp) December 16, 2024

“Lost my hair to chemo (chemotherapy) — not before celebrating my favorite UFC fighter!” Reddit user, butterly105 posted on social media.

Winning the undisputed light heavyweight crown back in 2022, Jiri Prochazka would rally to turn in a stunning rear-naked choke win over Brazilian veteran, Glover Teixeira in Singapore, securing a last gasp victory as he faced a defeat on the judge’s scorecards.

Featuring twice this annum, Prochazka earned himself a rematch with Sao Paulo favorite, Pereira on the monumental UFC 300 card in April, again turning the tide to stop fellow European contender, Aleksandar Rakic in the second round — earning a Performance of the Night bonus with his knockout stoppage.