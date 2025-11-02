Jiri Prochazka Ready to Reclaim Light Heavyweight Throne – Names His Comeback Date

Czech fighter Jiri Prochazka expressed conviction that he represents the next contender for the UFC light heavyweight championship following an appearance at Oktagon 79 in Brno on November 1.

Jiri Prochazka Declares His Next Fight Date

Speaking backstage at the event with Patrick McCorry, Prochazka stated, “Yes, yes I believe I’m next,” and is aiming for his next fight in April or March of 2026.

The former light heavyweight champion has positioned himself as the top challenger at 205 pounds following a dramatic third-round knockout victory over Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 320 on October 4. That comeback finish, secured at 3:04 of the final round, earned Prochazka both Fight of the Night and Performance of the Night bonus awards. The Czech fighter entered that bout facing potential elimination from title contention after trailing decisively through two rounds, but his chaotic striking approach proved decisive in the third frame, forcing Rountree into exchanges he could not sustain.

“March…April…” Jiri Prochazka wants his third crack at Light Heavyweight Champ Alex Pereira #Oktagon79 #UFC pic.twitter.com/wLXgIjp3Tf — Patrick McCorry (@Patrick_McCorry) November 1, 2025

Prochazka’s UFC light heavyweight record now stands at 6-2 following his earlier knockout victory over former champion Jamahal Hill at UFC 311 in January. His current position at the top of the divisional rankings reflects his recent trajectory, though his path to championship gold remains complicated by several factors.

Current light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira regained the belt by dispatching Magomed Ankalaev with a technical knockout in just 80 seconds at UFC 320. The Brazilian quickly signaled intentions to move to heavyweight for a potential superfight against Jon Jones, whom he called out publicly. Jones subsequently accepted the challenge on social media, with both fighters expressing enthusiasm for a showdown at the UFC’s inaugural White House event scheduled for June 14, 2026.

Should Pereira pursue the heavyweight opportunity, the UFC would be required to vacate the light heavyweight title under current promotional policy mandating champions relinquish belts when moving up to challenge for titles in higher weight classes. This scenario would create a vacant championship situation that numerous contenders view as a path to gold.

At Oktagon 79, Prochazka also addressed his potential options if the division’s landscape shifted. The 32-year-old fighter has previously stated that he views fighting for a championship as his singular motivation, regardless of opponent identity. “I don’t care if it’s Alex Pereira, Ulberg, or Ankalaev; I just want the opportunity to compete for the title,” Prochazka told multiple outlets before Oktagon 79. Rising New Zealand contender Carlos Ulberg has emerged as an alternative title challenger, securing a dominant first-round knockout over Dominick Reyes at UFC Perth on September 27.

Prochazka has faced Pereira twice within the UFC, losing both contests by technical knockout. The first loss occurred at UFC 295 in November 2023, with Pereira securing victory at 4:08 of the second round. Their rematch at UFC 303 on June 29, 2024, ended even more decisively, with Pereira finishing the bout in just 13 seconds of the second round. Despite these setbacks, Prochazka maintains confidence in his ability to perform differently in a potential trilogy matchup.

“I will take all these two fights, what I’ve learned from and I will not repeat my mistakes. I will be just better, I will find a way.”