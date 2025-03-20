Gunnar Nelson Seeks Redemption in London After Two-Year Hiatus Against Kevin Holland

Gunnar Nelson is set to make his return to the octagon at UFC London this Saturday, facing Kevin Holland in a welterweight bout. The Icelandic fighter has been absent from competition for two years, with his last fight dating back to March 2023 when he submitted Bryan Barberena at UFC 286.

Gunnar Nelson Returns to the UFC

Gunnar Nelson’s extended hiatus from the sport wasn’t due to injury, but rather a shift in priorities. “I’ve just been focusing on other things in life, coaching our gym back home, my family and stuff like that,” Nelson explained. He reflected on how, over time, his career took a backseat as he prioritized other aspects of his life.

Despite the long layoff, Nelson feels at home fighting in London. “It feels great, feels familiar. I’ve fought here so many times and it feels homey,” he said, highlighting his comfort with the venue. This familiarity could play to his advantage as he steps back into competition.

When asked about potential ring rust, Nelson dismissed the concern. “I’m quite used to it. This is not the first time I’ve had a long break, so I don’t believe in it. I’m accustomed to it anyway, so I think I’ll be fine,” he stated confidently.

Kevin Holland

Regarding his opponent, Kevin Holland, Nelson sees opportunities to exploit. “In that fight and a couple of others, you definitely see holes in Kevin’s game. There are definitely some situations there that you could try to capitalize on,” he observed, hinting at a strategic approach to the bout.

Nelson also offered his thoughts on the upcoming title fight between Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena, providing a balanced analysis of the matchup. “I think it comes down to how well he can defend Belal’s takedowns. If Della Maddalena finds cracks in his striking game and is able to start landing and keeping him at bay and defending those takedowns, he could win this fight for sure,” he said.

As Nelson prepares for his return, he acknowledges the ups and downs of being a fighter. “I do enjoy most of it. Obviously, sometimes it’s not fun, but it’s become part of me, and I’ve learned to love it,” he reflected, showing a mature perspective on his career. With his return to the octagon just days away, Nelson appears focused and ready to remind the MMA world of his skills.