ByRoss Markey
Magomed Ankalaev refuses to fight Jiri Prochazka after UFC 313 triump: 'You are a fraud'

Despite claiming he will take on all comers overnight, Magomed Ankalaev has dismissed a title defense of his new crown against Jiri Prochazka following his UFC 313 win — labelling the Czech fighter a “fraud.

Anakalev, the newly-minted undisputed light heavyweight champion, stopped the roughshod run of defending kingpin, Alex Pereira overnight in their bitter grudge fight, taking home a controversial decision win.

Winning rounds two, three and four on two of the three judges’ scorecards, Russian star, Ankalaev landed a contentious unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46) victory against the Brazilian fan-favorite, handing him his first loss at 205lbs and dethroning him in the process.

However, voicing his disagreement with the result, an unusually tentative, Pereira claimed the Russian simply held him against the fence and beyond a second round near-knockdown, didn’t land much damage.

“Putting me up against the cage, he (Magomed Ankalaev) didn’t really do anything,” Alex Pereira told Joe Rogan during his post-fight interview through an interpreter. “Giving him the win with a gameplan like that, it incentivizes people to do that.”

And staking his claim for a shot at his former light heavyweight crown next, Prochazka congratulated Ankalaev on his victory, welcoming the chance to take him on next.

However, the newly-crowned champion has dismissed the former gold holder, labelling him a “fraud” in a controversial post on social media following UFC 313 as well as a “terrible” fighter.

“I think you are a fraud and so many guys deserve it more than you you need to go win some fights,” Magomed Ankalaev tweeted from his official X account.

