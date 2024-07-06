Jiri Prochazka plays up potential fight with UFC star Jamahal Hill next: ‘I’m thinking of names’

ByRoss Markey
Jiri Prochazka weighs up fight with Jamahal Hill in UFC return I'm thinking of names

Hoping to plot his way back to the light heavyweight throne, Jiri Prochazka has a host of names on his radar for his immediate return to action – namely fellow former gold holder, Jamahal Hill following his UFC 303 title fight defeat to common-foe, Alex Pereira.

Prochazka, the current number one ranked contender, headlined UFC 303 last weekend during International Fight Week, suffering a second career loss to the above-mentioned, Pereira in the form of a spectacular second round high-kick knockout defeat.

Jiri Prochazka reveals staph infection before Alex Pereira fight everything wasn't fine

As for Hill, the Dana White’s Contender Series product has been sidelined since he lost to the previously noted, Pereira back at UFC 300 earlier this annum, in the form of his own opening round knockout defeat.

READ MORE:  Jamahal Hill doubles down on call out of Alex Pereira after UFC 303 win: 'It's run it back. We got business'

And linked with a long-mooted middleweight limit move off the back of his second championship fight defeat to Sao Paulo fan-favorite, Pereira, Prochazka may land himself a new start at 185lbs according to his head coach. 

51474356462

“Personally speaking, I see [middleweight] as a potential restart and a positive step,” Karaivanov said. “He (Jiri Prochazka) is also still at an age where he can cut weight to [185 pounds] relatively well. We will definitely talk about it, It won’t be my decision, but a team decision. A middleweight [move] would make sense because it would be a new start, something new to focus one. A return to light heavyweight would make sense if and when it starts becoming difficult for him to cut weight to middleweight.”

READ MORE:  Video - Jiri Prochazka returns to his unusual training methods days after brutal KO loss at UFC 303

Jiri Prochazka weighs up Jamahal Hill in UFC return

And weighing up his future opponents at the light heavyweight limit at least, Czech Republic favorite, Prochazka welcomed the likes of former champions, Hill, as well as fellow European star, Jan Blachowicz, as well as surging contender, Magomed Ankalaev.

Jamahal Hill denies fouling Alex Pereira at UFC 300 I hit him in the hip and it looked like a low blow
Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari – Zuffa LLC

“I know I can beat (Alex) Pereira,” Jiri Prochazka told TN.cz during a recent interview. “I feel I have what it takes and I just need to unlock the right things to really win. I’ll let my next opponent crystallize. I’m thinking of names, there’s (Jamahal) Hill, (Magomed) Ankalaev, and (Jan) Blachowicz.”

Overnight, Prochazka also revealed he was battling a staph infection in the days ahead of his UFC 303 rematch with Pereira, as well as suffering a back injury during training.

READ MORE:  Jiri Prochazka targeting middleweight drop after UFC 303 title fight loss: 'It would be a new start'

Do you want to see Jiri Prochazka take on Jamahal Hill in his next fight?

READ MORE:  UFC star Sean Strickland hits out at 'Dead body' Joe Biden amid Presidential debate: 'It's a damn shame'

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts