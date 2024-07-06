Jiri Prochazka plays up potential fight with UFC star Jamahal Hill next: ‘I’m thinking of names’

Hoping to plot his way back to the light heavyweight throne, Jiri Prochazka has a host of names on his radar for his immediate return to action – namely fellow former gold holder, Jamahal Hill following his UFC 303 title fight defeat to common-foe, Alex Pereira.

Prochazka, the current number one ranked contender, headlined UFC 303 last weekend during International Fight Week, suffering a second career loss to the above-mentioned, Pereira in the form of a spectacular second round high-kick knockout defeat.

As for Hill, the Dana White’s Contender Series product has been sidelined since he lost to the previously noted, Pereira back at UFC 300 earlier this annum, in the form of his own opening round knockout defeat.

And linked with a long-mooted middleweight limit move off the back of his second championship fight defeat to Sao Paulo fan-favorite, Pereira, Prochazka may land himself a new start at 185lbs according to his head coach.

“Personally speaking, I see [middleweight] as a potential restart and a positive step,” Karaivanov said. “He (Jiri Prochazka) is also still at an age where he can cut weight to [185 pounds] relatively well. We will definitely talk about it, It won’t be my decision, but a team decision. A middleweight [move] would make sense because it would be a new start, something new to focus one. A return to light heavyweight would make sense if and when it starts becoming difficult for him to cut weight to middleweight.”

Jiri Prochazka weighs up Jamahal Hill in UFC return

And weighing up his future opponents at the light heavyweight limit at least, Czech Republic favorite, Prochazka welcomed the likes of former champions, Hill, as well as fellow European star, Jan Blachowicz, as well as surging contender, Magomed Ankalaev.

“I know I can beat (Alex) Pereira,” Jiri Prochazka told TN.cz during a recent interview. “I feel I have what it takes and I just need to unlock the right things to really win. I’ll let my next opponent crystallize. I’m thinking of names, there’s (Jamahal) Hill, (Magomed) Ankalaev, and (Jan) Blachowicz.”

Overnight, Prochazka also revealed he was battling a staph infection in the days ahead of his UFC 303 rematch with Pereira, as well as suffering a back injury during training.

